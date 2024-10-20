This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alex Labidou,Jacob Schneider and Tom Hindle

Alternate MLS Awards: Best and worst kits of 2024, from Minnesota United FC's Starry Night to St. Louis CITY SC's Confluence

For the Alternate MLS Awards, GOAL selects the best and worst kits of the 2024 season

Reviewing a soccer kit based just on photos can be challenging. There are times where can a kit can look awful in the picture, but make a ton of sense when seen on the pitch. And vice-versa.

But whether it's just imagery, or live and in-person, most can agree on the characteristics of a great kit design: it should be eye-catching, bold, unique, fashionable, and instantly recognizable (and occasionally with a throwback nod). The worst kits? Just the opposite. 

So in wrapping up the 2024 Alternate MLS Awards and with the season coming to a dramatic close Saturday, GOAL US writers take a look at what worked - and what should never be referenced again - for this year's kits across the league.

