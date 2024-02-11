Milan van Ewijk claims he 'mixed up' celebrations with controversial salute following USMNT star Haji Wright's brace for Coventry - as club appear to quickly delete picture in question
Getty
Milan van Ewijk says he meant no offence after "mixing up" celebrations with a controversial salute in Coventry's win over Millwall.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Coventry City beat Millwall 2-1
- Haji Wright bags brace for Sky Blues
- Van Ewijk performed controversial celebration