'Thinks he's Mike Tyson!' - Lukasz Fabianski shockingly PUNCHES Gabriel Magalhaes as he concedes bizarre penalty during crazy seven-goal first-half against Arsenal
Football fans hilariously compared Lukasz Fabianski to Mike Tyson after the West Ham goalkeeper shockingly punched Gabriel Magalhaes on his face.
- Fabianski attempted to punch away a corner
- Got a bit of Gabriel's face and the ball
- A penalty was awarded after a VAR check