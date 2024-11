This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Mexico legend Andres Guardado announced he will retire at the end of Liga MX season Mexico Leon Liga MX Andres Guardado, who has the most caps in his nation's history, will walk away from soccer when his club season ends

Played his 182nd and final Mexico game against USMNT last month

Played his 182nd and final Mexico game against USMNT last month

38 year old midfielder played in Europe for 17 years