Mexico star Hirving ’Chucky’ Lozano emphatically shuts down MLS transfer talk & reveals Liga MX preference as he outlines final stance on PSV future after landing second Eredivisie title
Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has shut down talk of a move to MLS being made, with the Mexican star revealing his transfer preference and future plans.
- Tied to a long-term deal in Eindhoven
- Has seen switch to the States speculated on
- No desire on his part to leave Europe