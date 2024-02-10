'What are they trying to hide?' - Mayor of Manchester, and Everton fan, Andy Burnham slams Premier League for refusing to release minutes of Toffees hearing amid 10-point penalty

Richard Mills
Andy Burnham Getty Images
EvertonPremier LeagueNottingham ForestManchester City

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has questioned why the Premier League refused to release the minutes of an Everton hearing despite a Parliament request.

  • Everton docked 10 points for FFP breach
  • Premier League rejects minutes being published
  • Mayor Burnham slams league's decision

