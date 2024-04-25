Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara get hot and steamy as Argentina & Galatasaray star gets naked in the shower with his wife in Instagram video

Gett/GOAL/instagram/wanda_naraRichard MillsMauro Icardi and Wanda Nara get hot and steamy as Argentina & Galatasaray star gets naked in the shower with his wife in Instagram videoMauro IcardiGalatasarayShowbizSuper LigGalatasaray star Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara got hot and steamy in the shower in a raunchy Instagram video.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIcardi and Wanda celebrating 10 years of marriagePost naked shower video of the pair on InstagramFootball couple could face social media banArticle continues below