Revealed: Mason Mount came close to joining Liverpool & Arsenal before £60m Man Utd transfer - with Mikel Arteta believing deal with Chelsea was 'done'

GOALPeter FitzpatrickRevealed: Mason Mount came close to joining Liverpool & Arsenal before £60m Man Utd transfer - with Mikel Arteta believing deal with Chelsea was 'done'Mason MountManchester UnitedChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpoolArsenalChelsea were looking to sell Mason Mount for financial reasons as early as December 2022, six months before his big-money move to Manchester United.Chelsea encouraged offers to raise cashRumours suggested Mount had wanted outLiverpool, Arsenal tried to sign him