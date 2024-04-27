Chido Obi-Martin Arsenal U18s 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Martin Obi is HIM!' - Arsenal fans lose their minds as 16-year-old hitman scores SEVEN goals in one game for Gunners' Under-18s

Arsenal U18Norwich City U18

Arsenal fans hailed their goal machine Chido Obi-Martin after he scored seven times in Gunners U18's win over Norwich.

  • Arsenal fans elated to see Obi-Martin's brilliance
  • 16-year-old forward scored seven goals in club's win
  • Gunners 18 thrashed Norwich City 9-0
