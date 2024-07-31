VIDEO: Marta sent off! Brazil icon left in tears after being shown Olympics red card for rash challenge - thrusting international career into doubt
Brazil icon Marta was in tears after being sent off in a vital Olympic group stage clash with Spain - a game that could be her last for her country.
- Marta sent off in Brazil's clash with Spain
- Could be the end of her Olympics
- And her international career after retirement announcement