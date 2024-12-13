Mario Lemina Gary O'Neil WolvesGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Mario Lemina stripped of Wolves captaincy after on-pitch West Ham meltdown as Gary O’Neil details conversation with fiery midfielder

M. LeminaG. O'NeilWolverhamptonPremier LeagueN. SemedoJ. BowenWest Ham

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has confirmed that Mario Lemina has been stripped of captaincy after the midfielder's meltdown during their loss to West Ham.

  • Mario Lemina stripped of Wolves captaincy
  • Clashed with teammates and coach after West Ham loss
  • Nelson Semedo set to take over captaincy duties
