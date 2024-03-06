Balotelli storyIG
VIDEO: Classic Mario Balotelli! Notorious ex-Inter & Man City striker casually throws FIRECRACKER in Adana Demirspor dressing room

Mario Balotelli literally lit up the Adana Demirspor dressing room by casually throwing an explosive towards his teammates and club.

  • Balotelli grabs headlines for the wrong reasons
  • Italian striker let off a firework inside the dressing room
  • Gave his teammates a real fright

