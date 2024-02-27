Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Manchester United players shocked coaching staff by requesting day off after dismal Fulham defeat

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagManchester United vs FulhamFulhamPremier League

A few Manchester United players reportedly desired to have the Sunday off following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd put in a dismal performance against Fulham
  • A few players wanted a rest day to rewind
  • Coaching staff turned down their request

Editors' Picks