Manchester United begin hunt for Dan Ashworth replacement after sporting director's shock exit as Omar Berrada spearheads search

AFPRichard MillsManchester United begin hunt for Dan Ashworth replacement after sporting director's shock exit as Omar Berrada spearheads searchManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United are reportedly weighing up whether they need to find a replacement for former sporting director Dan Ashworth.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAshworth left Man Utd after five monthsBerrada & Wilcox to take on bulk of his workAssessing if they need a new sporting directorFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱