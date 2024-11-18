Joshua Zirkzee Victor OsimhenGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Win-win for Man Utd? Red Devils trying to offload struggling Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli in bid to land €75m Victor Osimhen

Manchester UnitedV. OsimhenTransfersJ. ZirkzeeSSC NapoliGalatasaray

Manchester United are planning to send Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli in order to sign their star forward Victor Osimhen.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd want to offload Zirkzee
  • Could send him to Napoli to sign Osimhen
  • United looking to bolster their attack under Amorim
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱