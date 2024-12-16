Man Utd question players over starting XI leak before derby win against Man City as Ruben Amorim admits issue 'impossible' to fix

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd question players over starting XI leak before derby win against Man City as Ruben Amorim admits issue 'impossible' to fixManchester UnitedR. AmorimManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester United questioned their players regarding the team leak a day before the club's 2-1 win in the Manchester derby.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd questioned their playersInvestigating team leak ahead of Manchester derbyAmorim claimed the problem is 'impossible to fix'Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱