Man Utd player ratings vs Man City: Marcus Rashford goes from derby hero to zero as Andre Onana heroics go unrewarded to leave top-four hopes in tatters

The Red Devils' forward scored a sizzling opener but was then wasteful and lost the ball in a crucial moment, leading to City sweeping United away

Marcus Rashford answered his critics with one swing of his right boot and then justified them for the rest of the derby as Manchester City overhauled his early strike to earn a crushing 3-1 win in Sunday's derby.

Rashford scored a shock opener with a scorching strike which silenced the Etihad Stadium, as well as his many doubters, who he turned on last week in an article in the Player's Tribune. But United failed to build on the momentum and so did Rashford, who bungled two great chances to double their advantage.

United's ultra-defensive tactics got them through to half-time, but there was a huge sense of inevitability about City's victory once Phil Foden equalised. And that goal owed a lot to Rashford, who clumsily tried to win a foul against Kyle Walker but was instead dispossessed, and Foden showed no remorse.

City continued to dominate the game, but this time they had belief and United's early determination faded, with Foden scoring again before Erling Haaland made sure of the points. In truth, United never expected to win this game, but as the old adage goes, it's the hope that kills you, and there will be a big sense of frustration that they could not take advantage of their strong start.

GOAL rates United's players from the Etihad Stadium...