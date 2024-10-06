Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Stay of execution for Erik ten Hag? Outstanding Jonny Evans leads spirited Red Devils showing in drab draw - but Rasmus Hojlund continues to struggle

Though they were far from fluent going forward, United put in a solid defensive showing to earn a point at Villa Park

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United remains unclear, but his side put in a spirited showing against Aston Villa on Sunday to earn a 0-0 draw against Unai Emery's in-form side.

Marcus Rashford had the first effort of the game as he cut inside and forced Emiliano Martinez into a save, and while Villa threatened through Morgan Rogers and Jaden Philogene, United looked relatively comfortable in defence.

Rashford again tested Martinez after the break while Andre Onana kept out a long-range effort from Youri Tielemans at the other end. Bruno Fernandes then went closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the crossbar from a free-kick, but in the end, neither side could force a breakthrough and had to settle for a point each.

GOAL rates United's players from Villa Park...