Jim Ratcliffe Mary Earps Marc Skinner Man Utd compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd in hot water with PFA ready to approach club over growing concerns about women's team following training ground controversy

Manchester United WomenWSLWomen's football

Conversations with Manchester United are to be sought by the Professional Footballers' Association due to growing discontent within the women's team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • 'Growing discontent' within Man Utd women's team
  • Moved out of training facility to accommodate men
  • PFA ready to speak to club on behalf of players
Article continues below