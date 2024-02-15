Mary Earps England 2023Getty
'Weirdly obsessed' - Man Utd star Mary Earps reacts to England's Lionesses having London Overground line named after them

Mary Earps revealed that she is "weirdly obsessed" with the London Tube map after an overground line was renamed after the Lionesses.

  • Train line renamed after the Lionesses
  • Euston to Watford Junction will be known as the Lioness line
  • Earps shares excitement on social media

