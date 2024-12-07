'Man Utd are still in the last century!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe promises more 'unpopular decisions' as INEOS chief aims to develop world's best recruitment system at Old Trafford
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has told fans to expect more "unpopular decisions" as he bids to restore the club to its former glory.
- Co-owner criticises way club was previously run
- INEOS have made many big decisions in last year
- Says recruitment must continue to improve