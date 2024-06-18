Brentford Rishi Sunak Tom Hanks Premier LeagueGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd & Nottingham Forest roasted as Brentford release hilarious TikTok including Rishi Sunak, Mark Goldbridge & Tom Hanks clips after 2024-25 Premier League fixtures release

Premier LeagueBrentfordManchester UnitedNottingham ForestSouthamptonBournemouthAston Villa

Brentford posted a hilarious TikTok after the release of the 2024-25 Premier League fixtures, poking fun at Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Brentford share hilarious TikTok video
  • Features Sunak, Hanks and Goldbridge
  • Premier League release fixtures for 2024-25 season
Article continues below