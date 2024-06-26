One in, two out? Man Utd close to signing Brighton goal-scorer Elisabeth Terland in much-needed good news with Mary Earps and Lucia Garcia primed to depart
Manchester United are ready to sign Brighton striker Elisabeth Terland, adding a positive to a tough week set to be marred by Mary Earps' exit.
- Man Utd hope to land Brighton star Terland
- Will bolster frontline with Garcia set to depart
- Positive update following news of Earps exit