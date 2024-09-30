Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag given stay of execution for crucial Porto & Aston Villa clashes amid sack calls - but beleaguered Dutchman finds himself under 'intense scrutiny' after Tottenham humiliation Manchester United E. ten Hag Premier League Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been granted a stay of execution amid calls for him to be sacked, but he is under 'intense scrutiny'.