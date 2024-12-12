Man City women player ratings vs St. Polten: A star is born! Lionesses prospect Lily Murphy marks full debut with crucial goal - though Champions League win is marred by Alex Greenwood injury

England look like they have another electric forward coming through the ranks, with the 18-year-old making a real mark in the Cityzens' latest win

If Lily Murphy goes on to become a stalwart for Manchester City and England, then Thursday will be remembered as the night she announced her potential to an audience wider than that inside the Etihad campus. Amid a growing injury list that features Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw, Vivianne Miedema and Chloe Kelly, the 18-year-old made her full debut for the visit of St. Polten in the Champions League and, after being the Cityzens' liveliest performer through a goalless first half, her effort just before the hour set the hosts on their way to an important 2-0 victory.

City rarely looked in danger of losing this game, with their opponents struggling to really test their defence - it was just about whether or not they could produce a moment of quality to break down the Austrian side. It looked like Murphy would be the player to do that, given how often she broke through down the left, but it would actually be Aoba Fujino, on the right, who supplied the teasing cross for the teenager to tap in, before repeating the trick just 11 minutes later for Kerstin Casparij to profit from to make it two.

It's a win that leaves Man City firmly in control of top spot in Group D heading into the final matchday next week, meaning that they will finish there if they can avoid defeat in Catalunya, away at European champions Barcelona. However, they may have to take on that tall task without their captain, Alex Greenwood, whose nasty injury midway through the first half will leave a sour taste in the mouth on an otherwise encouraging night that saw a potential future star make her mark.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Joie Stadium...