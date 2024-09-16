Man City players told to be 'very calm' about 115 FFP charges as club insists 'not one rule has been broken' amid potential threat of Premier League expulsion
Manchester City bosses have told players to be “very calm” about the club’s 115-charge FFP case, claiming that “not one rule has been broken”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Charges brought to light in February 2023
- Hearing finally set to begin in long-running saga
- Speculation regarding potential punishments