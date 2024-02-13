Man City player ratings vs Copenhagen: Kevin De Bruyne loves the Champions League knockouts! Brilliant Belgian ensures Ederson error isn't costly with another virtuoso display

The City playmaker's classy early goal ensured City got off on the right foot before leading the visitors' exhibition of possession football

Kevin De Bruyne still has unfinished business in the Champions League after getting injured in two finals, and he looked in the mood to reach a third showpiece after running the show in Manchester City's 3-1 win at Copenhagen on Tuesday.

City made a flying start in the Parken Stadium, and after De Bruyne and Ake had missed from close-range, the Belgian made amends with a slick finish into the far bottom corner after lovely work from Phil Foden.

City were dealt their first setback midway through the first half when Jack Grealish pulled up injured, and suffered an even bigger one when Magnus Mattson smashed in Copenhagen's equaliser after a sloppy pass out from Ederson. Pep Guardiola's side looked shaken, but a smart reactive finish from Bernardo Silva put them back in front just before the break.

The second half was a procession as City moved the ball around effortlessly and with barely any resistance but they still wanted a third goal, and eventually got it in added-time with another slick piece of play from De Bruyne, finished off by the equally brilliant Foden.

The thoroughly deserved final goal gave City a two-goal cushion for the second leg at home in three weeks' time and that is likely to be another breeze for Guardiola's all-conquering side.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Parken Stadium...