The England midfielder scored another two goals to ensure Pep Guardiola's side came from behind to see off their local rivals at the Etihad

Manchester City might not be playing at their scintillating best at present, but they remain just one point off Premier League leaders Liverpool after Phil Foden inspired the defending champions to come from behind and beat local rivals Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

City dominated the early proceedings, but found themselves behind at half-time after Marcus Rashford's stunning eighth-minute strike was followed by an impressive rearguard from the visitors, as well as an incredible close-range miss from Erling Haaland.

But just as he has so many times already this season, it was Foden to the rescue, as he first cut inside to lash a left-footed drive into the top corner from 20 yards, before netting the winner after trading passes with Julian Alvarez. Haaland then added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage-time after United gave the ball away on the edge of their own penalty area.

The win keeps Pep Guardiola's side within touching distance of Liverpool, whom they visit next Sunday in what may now prove to be a title-decider at Anfield.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...