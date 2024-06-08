Man City 'will lose Premier League legal battle' as ex-PL CEO provides theory behind Cityzens' unprecedented challenge

GettyAditya GokhaleMan City 'will lose Premier League legal battle' as ex-PL CEO provides theory behind Cityzens' unprecedented challengeManchester CityPremier LeagueFormer Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes that Man City's legal battle against the Premier League is set to end in failure.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City sue Premier League over APT rulesFormer PL CEO believes Man City will loseCase is 'a distraction' from 115 chargesArticle continues below