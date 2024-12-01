Man City fans turn on ‘disgrace’ Erling Haaland after striker laughs and jokes with Liverpool’s Mo Salah after going 2-0 down - as Norwegian posts dismal stats in ‘invisible’ display Erling Haaland Manchester City Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League

Manchester City fans fumed at Erling Haaland after the striker was spotted smiling with Liverpool players as his side lost 2-0 at Anfield.