Luke Shaw injury update: England given significant boost as Man Utd defender steps up recovery ahead of Euro 2024

GettySoham MukherjeeLuke Shaw injury update: England given significant boost as Man Utd defender steps up recovery ahead of Euro 2024Luke ShawGareth SouthgateEnglandFriendliesEuropean ChampionshipLuke Shaw has reportedly stepped up his recovery from injury and could be included in England's Euro 2024 squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShaw is nursing a hamstring injuryHas been out of action since FebruaryBeing eased back into squad trainingArticle continues below