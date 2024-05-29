The 37-year-old striker has proved at the club level he could be an impact player at Copa America, despite his age

Luis Suarez can't stop scoring. Inter Miami's biggest off-season signing, and the completion of the former-Barcelona quartet in south Florida wasn't a guaranteed success before this season. His knees don't work, and there were questions about his stamina and ability to play for all 90 minutes.

And while those questions haven't entirely been answered, Suarez is finding the sort of form - albeit in a lesser league - that saw him tear up Europe for years. This is not a Ballon d'Or-contending striker anymore. Instead, he is MLS's best No.9, deadly in front of goal, and crucial to Miami's MLS Cup ambitions.

More broadly, the 37-year-old is making his case for Uruguay's Copa America squad this summer. La Celeste have options in forward areas, but Suarez is showing enough to suggest that he might have one more major tournament in him as Marcelo Bielsa's side dream of tournament glory in the United States.