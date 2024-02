Lucy Bronze fears getting ‘stuck’ in Barcelona rondo as even Lionesses team-mate Keira Walsh has been taken aback by quality of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati & Co Lucy BronzeEnglandBarcelonaWomen's footballKeira WalshLiga F

Lucy Bronze admits it would be easy to get “stuck” in a rondo at Barcelona, with even Keira Walsh taken aback by the technical quality in Catalunya.