Ritabrata Banerjee

'He knows exactly what he's doing' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk called out for off-the-ball shoulder charge on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon as 'point' of VAR is called into question again

LiverpoolV. van DijkNewcastle vs LiverpoolNewcastlePremier LeagueA. Gordon

Fans were left puzzled by VAR after seeing Virgil van Dijk escape punishment for an off-the-ball shoulder charge on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.

  • Van Dijk shoved Gordon with his shoulder
  • Fans call out VAR's role
  • Liverpool held to a 1-1 draw
