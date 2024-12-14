Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Diogo Jota the saviour! Super-sup salvages late point for Arne Slot after Andy Robertson sees red and Trent Alexander-Arnold completely flops

The Portugal star returned from injury to deliver the vital goal amid some smart changes from Arne Slot

Diogo Jota announced his return from injury with a vital goal as 10-man Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Fulham in a hectic Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Within 17 minutes, the home side were a man and a goal down against the Cottagers, but Arne Slot's men showed impressive resolve as they fought back to stretch their uneaten run to 19 matches.

Liverpool had a promising start with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz causing trouble, but it was Fulham who struck first as Antonee Robinson's great cross was met by Andreas Pereira at the back post and he diverted it in off of Andy Robertson. The Scotland international and Liverpool's afternoon got even worse just six minutes later when he was sent off. The full-back failed to control the ball as he cut out a long pass towards Harry Wilson and then wiped the winger out in a desperate attempt to recover.

Slot made tactical tweaks after the red card, moving Ryan Gravenberch into the defence and Joe Gomez to the left and his team were able to settle the game down, but breaking through Fulham's defence was almost impossible while the visitors continued to threaten with quick attacks.

They needed a perfect start to the second half and they got it as Mohamed Salah's diagonal cross was headed in by Gakpo in the 47th minute, providing a significant lift for the hosts. Fulham always had the promise of restoring their lead, however, and they delivered on it when Robinson, having just left Trent Alexander-Arnold in his dust, slipped in behind substitute Jarell Quansah and worked it to Rodrigo Muniz in the centre to divert it in.

Again, Slot rang the changes and allowed Jota to make his first appearance since sustaining an injury on October 20, and less than 10 minutes later the Portugal star took on a pass from fellow substitute Darwin Nunez and buried it.

GOAL rates Arne Slot's players from Anfield...