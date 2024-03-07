Liverpool player ratings vs Sparta Prague: Dazzling Darwin Nunez the star as ruthless Reds put one foot in Europa League quarter-finals after absolute thrashing

The Uruguay international scored two superb goals as a clinical Liverpool side all but secured their passage to the next round of the tournament

Darwin Nunez stared as Liverpool enjoyed a 5-1 thumping win over Sparta Prague on Thursday to put themselves within touching distance of the Europa League quarter-finals.

That scoreline papered over a performance that, in truth, left something to be desired, such were their defensive deficiencies.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring from the penalty spot, having won the spot-kick with a superb piece of individual pressing. Nunez then added a second and a third with two brilliant strikes, the first coming from range, before he volleyed a finish into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Despite the game appearing over, Sparta found a way back into the game from an unlikely source, as substitute Conor Bradley scored an own goal with his first touch in a rare woeful bit of defending from the youngster. However, Luis Diaz netted via a deflection shortly after to restore the Reds' three-goal lead. Mohamed Salah, on as a substitute, thought he had added a fifth but his strike was disallowed by VAR, so it was left to Dominik Szoboszlai to score the fifth.

This was an erratic performance, overall, from the Reds and one characterised by big chances and open spaces for both teams to attack; Liverpool's clinical edge ultimately proved the difference.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from ePet Arena...