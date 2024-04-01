'Heart rate will be 200!' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his side will try to enjoy 'nerve-wracking' title battle with Arsenal & Man City

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'Heart rate will be 200!' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his side will try to enjoy 'nerve-wracking' title battle with Arsenal & Man CityLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueArsenalManchester CityJurgen Klopp has insisted that his side have to remain positive if they want to win the Premier League this season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp wants Liverpool to remain positiveHave a two-point lead at the top of the tableWants his team to enjoy 'nerve-wracking' title battle