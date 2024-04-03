'My heart rate doesn't go up' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he's 'not interested' in watching Arsenal & Man City despite nail-biting title race LiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal

Jurgen Klopp has said his 'heart rate doesn't go up' when Arsenal and Manchester City play as he 'always expects them to win' in the title race.