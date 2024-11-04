Omar Marmoush of Eintracht FrankfurtGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Liverpool face competition for Omar Marmoush as Bayern Munich set sights on Eintracht Frankfurt star - with Vincent Kompany keen on forward

Bayern MunichO. MarmoushTransfersEintracht FrankfurtLiverpool

Liverpool will face competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Marmoush drawing interest from Europe's elite
  • Continuing impressive form for Frankfurt
  • Bayern set to enter race for Egyptian forward
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below