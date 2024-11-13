Lisandro MartinezGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lisandro Martinez injury blow for Man Utd! Red Devils staff to assess defender after arriving at Argentina camp unfit

Manchester UnitedL. MartinezArgentina

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifying games due to an injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Martinez joined the Argentina camp with an injury
  • Man Utd medical staff to assess his condition
  • Will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below