'Sometimes glam up' - Chloe Kelly shares behind-the-scenes photos after starring on MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet alongside Lionesses & Man City team-mate Alex Greenwood
Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly has shared some behind-the-scenes photos after starring on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet.
- Kelly spotted on the red carpet in Manchester
- Attended MTV Awards with team-mate Greenwood
- Shared outfit snaps on Instagram