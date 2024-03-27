End of an era! Lionesses & Man City legend Steph Houghton announces she will retire from football at the end of the WSL season

GettyPeter McVitieEnd of an era! Lionesses & Man City legend Steph Houghton announces she will retire from football at the end of the WSL seasonEnglandManchester City WomenWomen's footballStephanie HoughtonWSLManchester City and England defender Steph Houghton has confirmed that she will retire at the end of the current season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHouton confirms retirement at end of seasonWon three WSL titles with Arsenal & Man CityWill hope to help City to another crown