She's back! Lionesses captain Leah Williamson completes full return from devastating ACL injury with first Arsenal start in 10 months

She's back! Lionesses captain Leah Williamson completes full return from devastating ACL injury with first Arsenal start in 10 monthsAmeé RuszkaiGettyLeah WilliamsonArsenal WomenEnglandWSLWomen's footballWest Ham United Women vs Arsenal WomenEngland captain Leah Williamson made the Arsenal starting XI for the first time in 10 months on Sunday, marking her full return from an ACL injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilliamson makes full returnArsenal facing West HamCan move level with leaders Chelsea