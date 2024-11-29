Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo's last stand? Legendary rivals headline nominations for The Best FIFA Men's 11 but Mohamed Salah & Robert Lewandowski shunned with 77 players eligible for voting

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 77 candidates available to be voted into The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi & CR7 headline attacking nominees

Salah & Lewandowski among high-profile absentees

Voting open for Men's 11 inclusion Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱