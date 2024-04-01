‘Hope Lionel Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!’ - Canada & Celtic star Alistair Johnston ready for Copa America test in front of ‘80,000 screaming’ fans Lionel MessiArgentinaCopa AmericaAlistair JohnstonCanadaCeltic

Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has helped Canada to the Copa America, but hopes “Lionel Messi stays on the other side of the pitch” when facing Argentina.