Lionel Messi calls out 'very bad surfaces' at Copa America as he hails Argentina's 'amazing' run to 2024 final with nod to squad's 'older guys' Lionel MessiArgentinaCopa AmericaArgentina vs CanadaCanada

Lionel Messi has called out the "very bad surfaces" at Copa America 2024 while hailing Argentina's "amazing" run to the final.