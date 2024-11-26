Liga MX 2024 Apertura Playoffs: Cruz Azul favorites but Toluca and Tigres are legitimate contenders

Cruz Azul had a record-breaking season, but there are several Liga MX teams who could threaten for the title

With the play-in over, the Liguilla proper begins Wednesday with eight Liga MX teams trying to earn the Apertura crown.

The matchups are tasty, with top-seeded Cruz Azul having to head all the way to the northern border to start its playoff run, defending champion Club América limping into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed - only to see a Toluca team that beat them 4-0 earlier this month - Tigres facing the surprise team of the season Atlético San Luis, and Monterrey putting its season on the line against Mexico City grande Pumas.

GOAL US looks at keys to success, players to watch and bold predictions about which team will advance out of each two-legged series.