Don't make the same mistake as Cristiano, Leo! Argentina legend Messi should end international career on a high rather than risk becoming an laughing stock like Ronaldo

The Argentine has now won three major international titles in three years, but it's clear that his body is starting to betray him

Whether it's been knowing the exact split-second to play a perfectly-weighted pass through to a team-mate, or arriving right on cue to convert a cut-back from Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi has always demonstrated an impeccable sense of timing throughout his playing career.

It, thus, came as something of a surprise when he decided against retiring from international football after the 2022 World Cup. Messi had just completed 'The Beautiful Game' in Qatar, removing all doubt over his status as the greatest player in history by inspiring Argentina with one dazzling display of his genius after another. After suffering so much misery with the Albiceleste, he had achieved the happiest of endings.

Messi wasn't done, though. Having won a Copa America and then the World Cup, the pressure was finally off. The man left so traumatised by three consecutive tournament final defeats with Argentina was now having so much fun with the Albiceleste that he didn't want to walk away. He'd experienced the ultimate moment of glory; now he intended to bask in it.

"I love football, and what I do," he explained. "I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I would like to enjoy a couple more matches as a world champion."

He's done far more than that.