Nightmare scenario for Man Utd as Leny Yoro injury WORSE than first feared & Rasmus Hojlund out for six weeks to add to Erik ten Hag's woes Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueRasmus HoejlundMarcus RashfordLeny Yoro

Manchester United duo Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund will face a spell on the sidelines after suffering injuries in the pre-season defeat to Arsenal.