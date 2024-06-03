Enzo-Maresca(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Leicester aim parting shot at Enzo Maresca as coach leaves for Chelsea after just one season in charge

ChelseaPremier LeagueLeicester

Enzo Maresca has left Leicester City and joined Chelsea this summer, and the Foxes have revealed their disappointment in the Italian manager.

  • Maresca leaves Leicester for Chelsea
  • Leicester show 'disappointment' in manager
  • Told the board earlier that he wanted to stay
